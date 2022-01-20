OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead in separate shootings this week in Oakland, police said Thursday.

The latest shooting occurred just after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Campbell Street in West Oakland, near Willow Park.

Responding officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound or wounds, according to police. He was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

A shooting early Tuesday morning left a Hayward man dead.

Officers responded at 4:10 a.m. to the 1900 block of 16th Avenue following a report of a shooting, according to police. Officers found the Hayward man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound or wounds, police said.

He died at the scene, according to police.

The names of both victims were not yet available Thursday morning from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

