SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) – Ahead of this weekend’s playoff showdown between the 49ers and Packers, some fans gave the team a proper sendoff Thursday, while others plan to travel with the team to a frosty Green Bay.

As the team left Levi’s Stadium Thursday afternoon, they were given cheers by fans who gathered outside.

“They do a lot to bring our hopes up in this time of the pandemic when there’s not a lot to look hopeful for. So, this is exciting for us,” said Liz Ramirez, a member of the 408 Faithfuls fan group.

Members of the group won’t just be cheering from home, several are going to the game.

“We’re going with a group of about 20, I believe. We’re going to be tailgating over there. It’s going to be freezing, it’s going to be cold,” said Desiree Herrera, who’s leaving on Friday.

How cold will it be? KPIX 5 asked meteorologist Chad Roethlisberger of Green Bay CBS affiliate WFRV.

“The actual air temperature might be around 15 degrees, it will probably feel closer to zero around kickoff and then it’s only expected will only get colder throughout the game as well,” Roethlisberger said.

Herrera said she’s ready.

“I got my boots ready, I got thermals. I’m probably going to be five layers deep,” she told KPIX 5.

49ers fans have been taking over opponent’s home stadiums this season in hopes of giving their team an edge, like they did during last week’s playoff victory against the Cowboys in Dallas.

“There’s been a sea of red everywhere we’ve been. The Faithful have shown out. It takes that home field advantage away from the opponent,” said Jesse Mendez of the 408 Faithfuls.

But they admit, Green Bay may be the team’s and the fans toughest test yet.