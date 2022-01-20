BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A 15-year-old was arrested in Berkeley on Wednesday after police said he brandished a BB gun near Berkeley High School before bringing the weapon onto campus.

Shortly before noon, officers were called to a fight in Downtown Berkeley involving students from the high school. Officers learned that two of the students had threatened others with a handgun during the fight.

Police then consulted with Berkeley High staff and the School Resource Officer identified the students who reportedly had the firearm.

Soon after, police were alerted that the students were on the Berkeley High campus. When officers arrived, police said the students led them on a foot chase through the C-Building and out of campus.

The students were detained in the area of Shattuck Avenue and Allston Way, police said.

During a search, officers said they found a BB gun in one of the student’s backpacks. According to police, the BB gun initially appeared to be a handgun because it had a steel slide, polymer frame and markings similar to a real handgun.

The 15-year-old was then arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm and having a weapon on campus. Police said the teen does not attend Berkeley High.