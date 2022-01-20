SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – The city of Santa Clara will adjust hours and services at its libraries, as rising cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has impacted library staffing levels.

All library facilities will close starting Monday, while the Central Park Library reconfigures its lobby service.

On Tuesday, the Central Park branch will open for limited services, including hold pickups, light browsing, and computer printing and copying. Both the Northside and Mission Branches will remain closed until further notice.

Bookmobile services across the city will pause until further notice.

The Foundation and Friends of the Library Bookstore will be closed through Feb. 3.

All items currently on hold at the Mission and Northside branches will be available for pickup at the Central Park Library, which will be the only hold pickup location until further notice.

Lobby and phone services will be available at the Central Park Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Book drops will remain open at all library locations. The library’s collection of e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, and other online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at http://www.sclibrary.org.

Library officials say they will assess the temporary modifications to hours and services weekly and will notify the community about reopening plans through online and print channels when they’re available.

For more information, people can visit sclibrary.org/Open.

