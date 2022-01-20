LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Police in Livermore arrested a man this week suspected in a series of sexual batteries of female joggers along a running trail.
Since early December, Livermore police have been investigating sexual batteries on women jogging near the running trail on East Avenue and S. Vasco Road. Police said the two-month investigation ultimately led to the identification of 35-year-old Livermore resident Willie Richardson as the sole suspect in the crimes.READ MORE: 49ers Playoffs: Shanahan Hopeful Bosa Will Be Cleared To Play Vs. Packers
On Tuesday, police arrested Richardson during a traffic stop without incident. A search warrant was served at his home and detectives recovered items linking the suspect to the assaults, police said.
Richardson was booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on charges of felony sexual battery and felony assault with intent to commit a serious sex crime.READ MORE: UPDATE: Police Shoot, Kill Armed Suspect Outside International Terminal at SFO
In a prepared press statement, Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young said, “I’m proud of our team who worked tirelessly to identify the suspect and do our part to bring this suspect to justice. Now our community can rest a little easier knowing this man has been arrested.”
Livermore police said more information about the case would be released at a later date.
The department was working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to identify any additional victims. Anyone with information about similar incidents was asked to call the department’s anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.MORE NEWS: San Francisco Man Pleads Guilty To Abusing Puppy, Causing Multiple Fractures