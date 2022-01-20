SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — COVID-19 cases are steadily dropping in San Francisco after the omicron surge led to the highest case level since the start of the pandemic, the city’s health department announced Thursday.

Data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health shows cases peaked on January 9 with a seven-day average of 2,164 cases per day and have dropped each day since to 1,076 cases per day on January 12. COVID hospitalizations are expected to peak within the next few days at a level that remains within the city’s health care system capacity.

“We have seen COVID evolve over the past two years, and as a city, we have evolved with it,” said Mayor London Breed in a prepared statement. “We know that this virus will be with us for the foreseeable future, but we have the tools in place and the experience managing COVID to not let it completely upend our lives. While we can’t predict what will happen, the Omicron variant has proven to us that we can keep our classrooms and businesses open and essential services running.

According to @SF_DPH we've passed the peak of our Omicron surge and cases are falling, though they remain high. Hospitalizations, which lag behind cases, will likely continue to rise before falling, but we have capacity in our system. pic.twitter.com/8SzGHeoiVf — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 20, 2022

Despite the drop in cases, overall COVID cases are still extremely high and require people to continue using multiple layers of defenses to help stop the spread, such as upgrading face masks to N95, testing, vaccinations and boosters.

Both Breed and the city’s health director Dr. Grant Colfax said the omicron surge has been managed while keeping businesses, schools, and essential City services open, even amid staffing disruptions. Most of those who came down with COVID in the city experienced mild or asymptomatic infections because of the city’s high vaccination and booster rates.

“During this latest surge we have seen many of our friends, family and neighbors become infected,” said Director of Health, Dr. Grant Colfax. “Omicron has changed the game – it is extremely contagious and it’s also less severe and often mild for those who are vaccinated and boosted.

“Our goal is no longer to prevent every case of COVID,” said Colfax in a prepared statement. “Instead, our goal is to prevent the worst outcomes of the disease, such as hospitalizations and deaths, and to do this while keeping essential services open, like schools and hospitals. We do that by doubling down on what we know works – getting vaccinated and boosted. And during times of high transmission, we have to be extra vigilant and layer our defenses so that we can prevent spread to those who are most vulnerable and to our frontline workers who need to support core City services.”

In San Francisco and across the country, about 80% of COVID patients hospitalized are either unvaccinated or not up to date on their vaccinations.

