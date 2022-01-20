SAN JOSE (BCN) – San Jose’s Children’s Discovery Museum and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department will host another vaccination clinic Sunday for eligible children and their families.

The clinic follows a similar vaccination effort at the museum on Jan. 2. The museum will also hold a clinic Feb. 13, with at least two more planned this spring.

Residents age 5 and up will be eligible for their initial vaccinations. Those who are 12 and up will also be eligible for a booster vaccination if they received either their second vaccine dose at least five months ago or their single Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose at least two months ago.

Each family that has a child or adult get vaccinated at the clinic will receive free passes to the museum for up to eight guests. Museum passes will be valid through May 31.

As with the Jan. 2 clinic, the museum and the county are targeting participants in Medi-Cal, the state’s Medicaid program, who are less likely to be vaccinated than the county’s general population.

“We’re proud to play a role in vaccination equity with outreach to underserved and non-English speaking communities,” said Marilee Jennings, the museum’s executive director

Vaccinations will be available without an appointment on a first-come, first-served basis during the clinic, scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Information about the clinic and getting museum passes for getting vaccinated can be found at https://www.cdm.org/vaccination.

General information about the vaccine can be found at https://covid19.sccgov.org/covid-19-vaccine-information.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.