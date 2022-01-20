SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A bicyclist who was struck by a driver in South San Jose last October died this week due to complications from his injuries, police said.

On the night of October 7, the victim was riding a motorized bicycle in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Blossom Avenue. The cyclist was riding across lanes of traffic when he was struck by a driver in a Honda sedan.

Police said the driver had a green light in his direction of travel.

Following the crash, the cyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was stabilized and released sometime after, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. There were no signs of drugs or alcohol playing a role in the crash.

Police said the victim was recently admitted to the hospital due to complications related to the injuries he suffered in the crash. On Monday, the victim died from his injuries.

The victim’s name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.

San Jose Police said the victim is the 8th traffic fatality so far this year.

The person’s death comes amid a deadly time on San Jose roads, with traffic fatalities spiking during the first three weeks of 2022. Last year was also among the deadliest on the city’s streets, with more than 55 people killed, despite a “vision zero” campaign to eliminate traffic deaths.