SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) – As Saturday’s playoff showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers nears, members of the faithful said they were ready for the biggest game of the season.

Some fans sported their best 49ers gear at San Francisco International Airport on Friday, as they hopped on flights to Green Bay.

“I’m just super excited for this weekend,” said Gabriel Crespin, a 49er fan from Redwood City. “Go Niners, lets go baby!!”

Along with his Niners gear, Daniel Smith told us he’s bringing enough warm clothes to enjoy the game, as it’s going to be quite cold at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

“I’m wearing a freezer suit, thermal shoes and everything, I should be good. Lots of beanies, face coverings, I’ve got everything,” he said.

Back in the Bay Area, eager fans swung by Levi’s Stadium to get their hands on some new gear.

Crespin bought a new Deebo Samuel jersey.

Mark Yasumatsu picked up a new Jerry Rice jersey, which he plans to wear during the game.

“I always wanted one,” he said.

KPIX 5 spoke with Ryan Sakamoto, known on social media as @BEASTwriter, who is well connected with the 49ers fan base. We asked him what the pulse of the fans is like ahead of the game.

“Oh man. An understatement would be – on a scale of 1-10 – a 10. That’s an understatement, it’s like at a 20,” he said. “The 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now.”

Though the 49ers are the underdog in the matchup versus the top-seeded Packers, some think recent 49ers-Packers playoff history points in the Niners’ favor.

“Aaron Rodgers has not beaten the 49ers in the playoffs in his NFL career. He’s 0-3. That says something,” Sakamoto said. “If you’ve played sports, there’s always that one team that you can’t get over.”

“We have a really good record against the Packers,” Crespin said. “I don’t want to jinx anything. So, hopefully it just stays that way.”

Yasumatsu, a fan since the Kezar Stadium era, hopes the Niners will come home one step closer to the Super Bowl.

“Have faith, have faith,” he said.