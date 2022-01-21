SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — A Southern California big rig driver was arrested Thursday night after a hit-and-run accident in Santa Cruz and a CHP pursuit on Highway 1, authorities said.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident began around 9:10 p.m. when Santa Cruz police officers began a pursuit of a white Freightliner big rig after it was allegedly involved in a hit and run traffic collision.
As the Freightliner was traveling southbound on Highway 1 CHP officers joined the pursuit in the southbound lanes north of San Andreas Blvd.
The officers attempted to make an enforcement stop, but the driver failed pullover. The Freightliner continued southbound into Monterey County. After CHP officers successfully deployed a spike strip, the driver of the Freightliner yielded near Dolan Rd. Gregorio Alcaraz of Little Rock, Calif., was taken into custody.
Upon a search of the Freightliner, a concealed firearm was located inside the vehicle. Alcaraz was arrested for DUI, evading a peace officer and possession of concealed firearm. Alcaraz was transported back to be booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.