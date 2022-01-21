COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, House fire, Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa News

SANTA ROSA (BCN) – A fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a house in Santa Rosa on Friday morning, according to the city’s Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 7:23 a.m. to the fire reported in the 1800 block of Sonoma Avenue and arrived to find smoke coming from a one-story home and flames visible from its rear bedroom.

READ MORE: San Jose Police Chief Details Fatal Shootout With Wanted Felon Following Attempted Carjackings

Crews confirmed no one was inside the home and controlled the fire within about 20 minutes.

READ MORE: California Jobless Rate Dips To 6.5% In December; Some Bay Area Counties Down To 3% Unemployment

Scene of a house fire on the 1800 block of Sonoma Avenue in Santa Rosa on January 21, 2022. (Santa Rosa Fire Department)

Scene of a house fire on the 1800 block of Sonoma Avenue in Santa Rosa on January 21, 2022. (Santa Rosa Fire Department)

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, fire officials said.

MORE NEWS: Parental Consent Not Needed For Teen COVID Shots Under Proposed State Law

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.