SANTA ROSA (BCN) – A fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a house in Santa Rosa on Friday morning, according to the city’s Fire Department.
Firefighters responded at 7:23 a.m. to the fire reported in the 1800 block of Sonoma Avenue and arrived to find smoke coming from a one-story home and flames visible from its rear bedroom.
Crews confirmed no one was inside the home and controlled the fire within about 20 minutes.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, fire officials said.
