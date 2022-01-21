KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MUSIC: Charlie Puth

Now streaming

New Jersey pop sensation Charlie Puth releases a new true to form catchy, dance inducing song “Light Switch” from new album “Charlie” out later this year. The new musical offering is the follow up to 2018 Grammy-nominated “Voicenotes”

https://www.charlieputh.com



EVENT: Fog Fair

Fri, Sat & Sun — 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.

Fort Mason is the host venue for this weekend’s Fog Fair: A platform for contemporary design and art that shifts, morphs, and reveals itself through multiple forms and dimension. This 4 day festival of art includes panel discussions as well as interactive art exhibitions . https://www.fogfair.com

TV EVENT: Ozark Season 4

Streaming on Netflix

Jason Bateman & Laura Linney return in Season 4 of OZARK on Netflix. The show’s central Byrde family initially came to the Ozarks to get out of a jam, when Marty (Bateman) was found to be skimming from the cartel for whom he laundered money.

https://www.netflix.com/title/80117552

FOOD: Oliveto

College Avenue, Oakland

It’s the end of an era as the owners of Oiveto wind down service after 35 years. Owners Bob & Maggie Klein brought farm to table cuisine to the East Bay, inspired by trips to Italy. Their annual truffle dinners were infamous and led my nose there many a year. You can still enjoy lunch & dinner in a fast casual setting until new owners take the reins.

https://oliveto.com

TICKETS: Crabfeed at William Tell House

Feb 5th & 12th — 11:30 a.m. & 2:30 p.m.

Get tickets now for the tastiest tailgate there is, at the William Tell House, Tomales. Bring your car for the tailgate and the WT crew will take care of the rest: Crab, brews & wine. You may also consider a sleepover too at the William Tell one of the most historic and romantic Inns in Northern California. This will sell out so get tickets now. See you there.

https://www.williamtellhouse.com

FOOTBALL: Go Niners

Saturday 5:15pm

Niner nation gathers Saturday for the playoffs as SF takes on Green Bay. I’ll be wearing my lucky shirt #42 Ronnie Lott. Go NINERS. Where are you watching and who are you wearing?

https://www.49ers.com

RIP: Meat Loaf

The master of operatic rock and star of stage & screen Meat Loaf dead at 74. The tributes are pouring in. Rolling Stone Magazine has a tribute befitting the music legend.

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/meat-loaf-dies-74-1288550/amp/