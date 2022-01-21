OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed the arrest of a person who fatally shot a victim and also fired at Oakland firefighters Thursday evening, according to authorities.

The shooting happened Thursday evening on the 1400 block of Center Street. Officers responded at 8:41 p.m. to a residence following a report of a person shot.

Police said the suspect — who was armed with a gun — confronted a man and shot him multiple times, killing him. Authorities don’t believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police said witnesses heard the suspect screaming, “I’m going to kill someone!” shortly before the shooting happened.

The victim killed has been identified as Oakland resident Ronald Sanders.

The department posted about the arrest on its social media accounts early Friday evening.

The post also noted that the suspect arrested was also responsible for shooting at Oakland Fire Department employees and included a photo of the vehicle the employees were in that had been hit by gunfire.

OPD officers arrested the person responsible for a homicide in the 1400 blk of Center St. last night. The same individual is responsible for shooting at Oakland Fire Department employees. Thankfully they were not physically injured. This pic is of their vehicle that was struck. pic.twitter.com/RBGMaOSdch — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 22, 2022

Three bullet holes were visible in the driver’s side door of the vehicle in the photo.

Authorities said a firefighter was driving in the area, which is near Oakland Fire Station No. 3 on the 1400 block of Center Street.

The firefighter spotted the suspect and was about to call in for help, but saw a fellow firefighter outside the station taking out the garbage.

He then rushed to save his colleague and the suspect started shooting.

“He drove to pick up the firefighter and remove him from danger,” said Oakland Police Lt. Frederick Shavies during a news conference Friday. “The suspect fired, striking their vehicle four times. The firefighters were able to flee, narrowly escaping harm.”

Police officers were at a business in the area, canvassing for video, at about 10 a.m. when the suspect entered the business. Officers recognized the suspect from surveillance video taken from the shooting scene and the man was arrested.

Police said the suspect made spontaneous statements that indicated he was the person who shot at the firefighters and Sanders.

Shavies said police do not have any prior context that would lead them to believe the suspect was suffering from a mental illness and he does not have a history of mental illness in Oakland.

Police have not identified the homicide suspect or detailed the charges the suspect will be facing.

The suspect is in his early 50s. His 1996 manslaughter conviction stemmed from a killing that occurred less than two blocks away from Thursday night’s fatal shooting, Shavies added.

