SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday afternoon that DE Nick Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and will be able to play in Saturday’s playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

The team tweeted about the good news at around 1:25 p.m.

The #49ers today announced that DL Nick Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Green Bay Packers. Additional moves ahead of #SFvsGB 👇 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 21, 2022

The announcement came a day after the team had departed for the chilly Midwest.

Bosa left last week’s wild-card win at Dallas in the first half with a concussion, but has made good progress in his recovery. Bosa returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday and then was a full participant on Thursday before the Niners (11-7) left for Green Bay (13-4).

49er coach Kyle Shanahan had said Wednesday that it was “looking good” that Bosa would be able to play Saturday. Bosa has two sacks in three career games against Green Bay.

The only other players with injury designations for the game are cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and defensive end Jordan Willis (ankle), who are both questionable.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and linebacker Fred Warner made it through the week of practice with no issues after dealing with injuries last week and are good to go.

