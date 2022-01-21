SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Santa Clara Police arrested a man after officers said he was spotted taking packages outside several homes on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a home on the 3000 block of Toomey Place around 3:45 p.m. on reports of a package theft.

The victim told police that a delivery service notified him that they dropped off a package, but it was missing when he checked his front porch. He then looked at surveillance video from his doorbell camera and spotted the suspect taking the package, along with a package delivered to a neighbor before driving away.

Police were able to identify the suspect and vehicle through the video. An officer located the suspect in his car on the 3100 block of Kifer Road, less than a mile from where the thefts occurred.

During a traffic stop, police said the suspect admitted to stealing from three separate residences on Toomey Place.

The suspect, identified as Jamie Lee Price, was arrested on suspicion of theft. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.

Police offered several tips to curb package theft, including requiring a signature for packages, relying on a trusted neighbor to take packages or using secure delivery options.