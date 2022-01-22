SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A female store employee was severely beaten during a robbery Friday night at a pharmacy in Santa Rosa, police said Saturday.

According to the police report, two men entered the CVS on Mendocino Ave. shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, jumped over the counter and demanded cash and pills.

They then directed a female employee to empty cash registers at the front of the store. Next, the robbers ordered her to open a safe at the rear of the store but she was unable to comply. At that point, according to police, one of the suspects began to beat the woman with his fists so badly that she later required emergency medical treatment.

After officers arrived, the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as being Black, in their late teens and about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

One of the suspects wore a black and gray hoodie with black pants. The other wore a black hoodie with bleach-blue jeans. Both suspects wore masks and fled the scene carrying cash and medications. They were last scene running toward Steele Lane but no vehicle was seen to be associated with them.

Santa Rosa police ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information contact them through an online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips or call detectives at (707) 543-3595.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the perpetrators’ arrest.