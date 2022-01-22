SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A months-long investigation into illegal gun trafficking in the San Francisco Bay Area has led to the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of ghost guns, high-capacity magazines, armor piercing ammunition and automatic rifles, authorities said.

The crackdown came during a joint operation by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Drug Enforcement Administration Metro Task Force.

Starting October of 2021, the investigation identified and targeted suspects involved in the trafficking of firearms from Arizona into California and the illegal sales of those firearms throughout San Mateo County.

During the investigation, undercover agents purchased various types of firearms.

On January 20, the operation executed multiple arrest/search warrants throughout San Mateo County and one residence in the City of Oakland. At the completion of the raids, agents and detectives had seized 15 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines including 100 round drums and a 3D Printer (often utilized to create improvised firearms in order to avoid gun control).

In total the investigation so far has resulted in the seizure of 30 firearms and the arrest of four suspects, two of which were taken in federal custody. This is an ongoing investigation with additional informational released when available.