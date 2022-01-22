CARMEL (CBS SF/AP) — Winds topping 65 mph roared through Northern California early Saturday fueling a wildfire racing through the hills in the Palo Colorado Canyon near Big Sur, forcing evacuations and a blaze near Geysers Peak in Sonoma County.

By 8 a.m., officials said the Colorado Canyon fire had grown to at least 1,500 acres and was just 5 percent contained.

The National Weather Service has issued high wind warnings and advisories throughout Northern California until 11 a.m. Saturday. Gusts topping 70 mph howled over Mt. Diablo and wind speed readings of 60 mph or more were common throughout the region.

The blustery conditions quickly spread the two wildfires. Cal Fire officials reported that crews were responding to a wildfire in the Palo Colorado Canyon north of Big Sur around 7:30 p.m.

The flames spread quickly among the hillsides still tinder-dry from months of drought conditions. Rains in late December had eased through conditions, but January has been extremely dry again.

“Fire has remained stubbornly active overnight,” National Weather Service forecasters said. “Pictures on social media suggest some pretty surreal fire behavior given the wet Oct and Dec that was observed across the region with multiple atmospheric river events. Looking at historical fire data it appears the fire is burning south of Palo Colorado and towards Bixby Creek along Long Ridge in an area with little or no fire history.”

“Anecdotally, it seems as though the long-term drought is acting like a chronic illness where even recent rains and cold winter weather isn`t helping to keep fires from developing.”

By 11 p.m. mandatory evacuation orders had been issued with a American Red Cross shelter being set up at Carmel Middle School. Residents quickly fled on roadways covered by clouds of blowing embers. The flames jumped Highway 1, burning below the famed Bixby Bridge and were visible from as far away as the famed Pebble Beach golf links.

The California Highway Patrol closed Highway 1 at Rio Road just outside of Carmel-by-the-Sea due to the fire. From south of the fire, Highway 1 was closed at Andrew Molera State Park, just north of Big Sur.

The area affected by the evacuations was for residents living along Palo Colorado Road from Highway 1 east to the Rocky Creek Bridge and Bixby Creek Road. It was not immediately known how many homes were being threatened in the rural area.

“Looking back at last evening the fire appeared to start during the peak offshore winds and very low humidity,” the weather service said. “The strongest offshore winds have now ended in the vicinity of the Colorado Fire. As of 3 a.m., the current weather is showing relative humidity values 42-52% with southerly winds around 5 mph. These light south winds will represent a potential change that residents and firefighters should monitor today.”

Video showed a wall of flames roaring across the picturesque hillsides while Cal Fire deployed assets from as far away as the Bay Area. Cal Fire’s CZU unit in San Mateo County sent 4 fire engines to help battle the blaze.

Meanwhile, a second wind-swept fire erupted in the hills near Geysers Peak Road after midnight. It grew to about 5 acres before responding crews were able to get a handle on the blaze.

The #GeyserFire above Alexander Valley burns on Geyser Peak, Saturday, pushed by 70-80mph offshore winds. Fire is out, unknown acreage. The area has received over a dozen inches of rain this winter and was under a coating of snow just a month ago. @NorthBayNews @NWSBayArea #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zCfGXDIAHw — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) January 22, 2022

#GeysersFire (Geysers Peak, Sonoma Co) – IC reporting 3-5 acres moving downhill away from the repeater site towards the south, significant winds, slow-moderate rate of spread. No evacuations needed & no obvious signs of powerlines down. pic.twitter.com/HvpMMCUtiJ — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) January 22, 2022

