OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — PG&E was still working Sunday afternoon to restore power to some of the over 2,000 customers in the East Bay who were still without power due to outages caused by recent high winds.

On Saturday, the Oakland Fire Department estimated 15,000 East Bay residents who were left in the dark after high winds downed power lines on Friday night.

A PG&E spokesperson said Sunday afternoon that crews are working to restore power to 2,197 customers in the East Bay.

The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings and advisories throughout Northern California on Friday that extended into Saturday afternoon in some areas.

Gusts Of 60 mph were common with two weather stations to the east of Geyser Peak in Sonoma County measuring blustery conditions topping 90 mph. Gusts of up to 70 mph were measured on Mount Diablo in the East Bay.

There were reports of downed trees causing damage across the region in addition to outages.

Customers can report outages or see the current status of repairs on the PG&E website.

