SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Fire Department firefighters rappelled down a cliff at Fort Funston Saturday afternoon to rescue a dog named Duke.
The tan and black mixed breed dog fell part way down the steep cliff around 2:45 p.m., the department said, and was stuck clinging to a depression in the rocks.
A rescuer was lowered down the cliff to secure the dog in a harness and take it down to the beach safely. The ordeal was documented in photos and a video on the department’s Twitter feed.
UPDATE: THE “DUKE” A MIXED BREED DOGGY HAS BEEN RESCUED BY #YOURSFFD AND WILL BE OKAY @GGNRANPSAlerts https://t.co/AXyg0zmV7I pic.twitter.com/8yXuI5bw7W
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 22, 2022
Duke was safely reunited with his owner. The U.S. Park Police also assisted with the rescue Saturday afternoon.
USPP officer assists SFFD with yesterday’s dog rescue at Fort Funston! Dog and owner safely reunited. @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/ZkqhBfbfSd
— USPP SFFO (@USPP_SFFO) January 23, 2022
