COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Dog rescue, Fort Funston, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Fire Department firefighters rappelled down a cliff at Fort Funston Saturday afternoon to rescue a dog named Duke.

The tan and black mixed breed dog fell part way down the steep cliff around 2:45 p.m., the department said, and was stuck clinging to a depression in the rocks.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Air Attack, Calming Winds Aid Firefighters Battling Wildfire Near Big Sur; Containment Grows To 25 Percent

A rescuer was lowered down the cliff to secure the dog in a harness and take it down to the beach safely. The ordeal was documented in photos and a video on the department’s Twitter feed.

READ MORE: San Francisco Bay Area Tops Average Gas Price Per Gallon in the U.S.

Duke was safely reunited with his owner. The U.S. Park Police also assisted with the rescue Saturday afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Concord Man Killed in I-80 Motorcycle Crash in Vallejo

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.