SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Saturday arrested a man suspected of setting a motorcycle on fire and attempting to set a home on fire.
Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Bush Street at 8:10 p.m. Saturday after a citizen reported that an unknown man had set their motorcycle on fire and was attempting to do the same to their residence.
The citizen said the suspect was acting aggressively toward them. They followed the suspect in their vehicle as he fled the scene on foot, and police were able to find him a few blocks away.
Hezakiah Baker was arrested and booked on arson and attempted arson charges as well as felony and misdemeanor probation violation charges.
