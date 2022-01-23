TWIN BRIDGES (CBS SF) — Officials at Sierra at Tahoe said it’s a step closer to reopening after the ski resort burned in the Caldor Fire.
Earlier this week the mountain resort finally received a new cable for its main chair lift that was shipped in from Switzerland.
Crews spent the week spooling the 10,000-foot cable onto the lift.
But there is a lot more work to be done. The resort hasn’t been able to begin the process of removing burned trees.
That's because El Dorado County is still waiting on federal funding to come in.
Officials had previously announced that trails and area accessed by West Bowl Express would be inaccessible this winter. In addition, many of the in-bound tree skiing areas such as Jack’s and Avalanche Bowl have remained closed for the season.