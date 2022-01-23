PACIFICA (BCN) — Police in Pacifica are investigating three residential burglaries this past week in which suspects gained entry via rear sliding glass doors.
Police responded to the first at 8 p.m. Thursday night in the 900 block of Park Pacifica Avenue, where the resident reported hearing glass breaking and observed three suspects enter the residence. The suspects fled in a dark vehicle of unknown make and model when they saw the resident, according to a news release issued Friday afternoon by the Pacifica Police Department.
Later that night, residents reported two other residential burglaries on Pio Pico Way and Grand Teton Drive in which suspects entered through a rear sliding glass door.
Police urge anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. Online crime tips may also be submitted on the police department's website.
