COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Kidnapping, Stockton, Stockton News

STOCKTON (BCN) — A 26-year-old woman was briefly kidnapped in Stockton before being released by her abductor Saturday night, police said.

Police received reports at 8:50 p.m. that a woman who was in the area of Bridle Path and Welch Avenue was pulled into a vehicle.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Air Attack, Calming Winds Aid Firefighters Battling Wildfire Near Big Sur; Containment Grows To 25 Percent

According to police, the woman fought back as the suspect drove away.

READ MORE: Deadly Hit-And Run Marks Sixth Pedestrian Fatality in San Jose in 3 Weeks

When the suspect stopped to let the woman out the car, she ran to a nearby residence and called the police.

No suspect information has been released.

MORE NEWS: Female Employee Beaten During Friday-Evening Robbery of Santa Rosa Pharmacy

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.