STOCKTON (BCN) — A 26-year-old woman was briefly kidnapped in Stockton before being released by her abductor Saturday night, police said.
Police received reports at 8:50 p.m. that a woman who was in the area of Bridle Path and Welch Avenue was pulled into a vehicle.
According to police, the woman fought back as the suspect drove away.
When the suspect stopped to let the woman out the car, she ran to a nearby residence and called the police.
No suspect information has been released.
