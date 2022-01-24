SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Jose were able to extinguish a two-alarm fire at a townhouse late Monday morning, but one firefighter was hospitalized after falling from a roof, according to authorities.

A Twitter post by the San Jose Fire Department said that firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in a 2-story townhouse on the 1800 block of Ashmeade Court at around 11:45 a.m.

A second alarm was called at the fire as a precaution. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

The fire was knocked down within a half an hour, according to subsequent tweets, but one firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries after falling from a low roof during the fire attack.

UPDATE: Ashmeade fire knocked down. 1 firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries after falling from roof during fire attack. Currently being evaluated on scene. No other injuries reported. Cause of fire not yet known. pic.twitter.com/MuasJ0a5gv — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 24, 2022

That firefighter was later transported to the hospital for evaluation. The fire was contained to the one vacant unit and appears to have started in the attic.

Fire officials said no residents were displaced by the fire. The cause is being investigated.