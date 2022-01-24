OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police in Oakland announced arrests, along with vehicle and weapons seizures in connection with sideshow activity in the city over the weekend.

Officers said about 200 vehicles and several hundred spectators took part in sideshows throughout the city around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

In response, police said they made two arrests in connection with the sideshows. Four vehicles were seized, while three firearms were recovered.

OPD made 2 arrests, towed 4 vehicles w/ a 30-day hold, & recovered 3 firearms during illegal Sideshow. 2 of the vehicles towed were observed by officers actively participating in the illegal Sideshow activity. More in the link:https://t.co/Mb4I8v9Rm4 pic.twitter.com/gKU0zHe0oX — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 24, 2022

The names of those arrested were not immediately released.

According to police, two of the seized vehicles were observed by officers taking part in the sideshows. The vehicles will be held for 30 days.

“The safety of our community members and individuals traveling on the roadways within our city, is of the utmost importance. Violent, disruptive, and illegal behavior will not be tolerated in the City of Oakland,” police said in a statement.

Oakland Police went on to say that investigators will continue working on identifying those who took part, issue citations and make arrests, along with towing vehicles in connection with the sideshows.

Anyone with information about recent sideshow activity is asked to email tips to sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov or call 510-777-3333.