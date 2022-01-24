OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Port of Oakland is reporting a record volume of imports for 2021 but a decline in the number of exports due to supply chain “misery.”
The port handled the equivalent of 1.05 million 20-foot import containers last year — the most in its 94-year history and 6 percent over 2020 totals, port officials said Monday.
However, its 2021 export volume — 2.4 million 20-foot containers – was 8 percent lower than the prior year because of disruptions associated with supply chain problems, according to port officials.
“Unprecedented” U.S. consumer demand boosted import numbers but voyage cancellations and a cargo container shortage led to the export slow-down, port officials said.
More supply chain problems are expected in 2022 "as trade growth continues to outpace supply chain capacity," according to the port, which is implementing a new queueing system for arriving ships and offering an empty container yard for exporters to help cope with disruptions.
