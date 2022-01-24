PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Residents of a home in Pleasanton escaped a large fire early Monday morning that forced neighbors to evacuate.
Pleasanton police said the fire was reported at around 4:19 a.m. on the 5200 block of Pleasant Hill Road just east of Foothill Road and south of Stoneridge Dr.
Officers went door-to-door to evacuate the neighboring houses as the billowing flames consumed the garage and front portion of the house.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire was not known. Additional information from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department was not immediately available.
In public safety, every call is different. ☎️ This morning we rushed to a house fire, which the residents already evacuated. While firefighters contained the flames, our officers helped evacuate neighbors. 🚒 🚔 Thankfully, nobody was injured & the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/LImFAuyUUc
— Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) January 24, 2022