SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced a new policy for his office that allows staff members to take language classes from City College of San Francisco during regular work hours.

In a press release, Boudin said he created the policy because the staffers regularly work with the public in a diverse metropolis.

“According to data collected through 2019, 42% of San Francisco residents speak a language other than English at home. Prioritizing language access prevents us from excluding large segments of our community from access to services” said Boudin in the press release. “It is a priority of my office to promote increased accessibility; this policy will encourage our staff to continue to develop their language skills to better meet the needs of our victims, witnesses, and survivors.

The policy reflects Boudin’s push to expand services for crime victims. Since Boudin started his term in January 2020, he’s started several programs focused on crime victims, including a program that provides funding for small businesses hurt by property crime. That program was recently expanded citywide.

Boudin also recently implemented a policy to ensure that victims with limited English proficiency have access to court interpreters during in-court proceedings.

“The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office is dedicated to promoting equal rights for all victims of crime, regardless of the language they speak,” officials said in a press release. “This new policy ensures that the DA’s office is doing everything possible to create a space where all community members will be understood and able to understand the complexities of the criminal legal system.”