SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested Sunday on kidnapping and other charges after police in South San Francisco said they kidnapped a 22-year-old woman and forced her into prostitution.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, police received reports of the victim being assaulted by a man with a firearm in the area of South Airport Boulevard and Wondercolor Lane. The victim was found at a nearby business.

Officers also located the suspect vehicle and found a man and a woman inside. The suspects initially refused to comply with officers’ orders to exit the vehicle, but were eventually taken into custody.

The suspects, identified as 33-year-old Clifford Tyrone Lawrence of San Francisco and 18-year-old Ayda Alaamohanad Elshwa of Stockton were booked into the San Mateo County Jail, each facing multiple charges.

Police said an investigation determined that the suspects kidnapped the victim at gunpoint in Oakland and drove to South San Francisco where she was physically assaulted. The victim was then forced to prostitute herself before she was held against her will at a hotel.

Eventually, the victim was able to escape and call for help, police said. The victim received services by the San Mateo County Human Trafficking Initiative and was reunited with her family.

Investigators also determined that Lawrence was on post release community supervision out of San Francisco for pandering.

According to jail records, Lawrence faces charges of conspiracy, false imprisonment, human trafficking, pandering, criminal threat, pimping, stalking and kidnapping for ransom / bodily injury. Meanwhile, Elshwa faces charges of conspiracy, false imprisonment, criminal threats, stalking and kidnapping for ransom / bodily injury.

Lawrence and Elshwa are being held without bail. They are both scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.