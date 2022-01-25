BIG SUR (BCN/CBS SF) — Fire investigators said Tuesday that the Colorado Fire burning in Big Sur in Monterey County was ignited when wind stirred up embers from a pile burning operation.
High winds blew the hot embers onto nearby vegetation, igniting the fire, which had burned 700 acres and was 50 percent contained as of Tuesday.
Winds were expected to be light on Wednesday as firefighters continue "strengthening lines and mopping up hot spots," according to Cal Fire.
The fire started Friday evening in Palo Colorado Canyon.
One structure was reported to be damaged by the fire and more than 25 were threatened. There were no reports of injuries or deaths.
