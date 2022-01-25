VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reopened the westbound lanes of Interstate Highway 80 at the Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo early Tuesday, more than seven hours after the lanes were closed due to police activity.
The CHP closed the westbound lanes shortly before 6 p.m. Monday and reopened them at 1:27 a.m. Tuesday.READ MORE: Shooting Near Downtown San Jose Injures 1
Drivers were using Interstate 780 eastbound to 680 southbound, to westbound Highway 4 to get back on Interstate 80.READ MORE: Concord City Council To Decide On New Cannabis Dispensary
CHP first issued a severe traffic alert due to the police activity around 7 p.m.MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Smash-And-Grab Robbery At Tanforan Mall Jewelry Store
No further information was immediately available about the incident.