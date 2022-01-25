CONCORD (BCN) — The Concord City Council will decide Tuesday whether to allow a cannabis storefront retail operation to move into the Park & Shop strip mall.
Santa Barbara-based Coastal Retail wants to occupy 1847 Willow Pass Road, becoming the third retail cannabis storefront operation in Concord. The city adopted an ordinance in 2020 to allow three such adult-use only establishments in the city, along with manufacturers, non-storefront retail, distributors and microbusinesses.
The city received 21 proposals for their limited storefront permits. Coastal was one of three chosen, along with Authentic Concord and Culture Club Corporate Enterprise.
The planning commission officially recommended the project in December, forwarding it to the council for final approval. The commission said the council should clarify a few things, such as healthcare benefits, labor agreements and change of ownership issues.
The Concord City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. and the session can be streamed on the city’s website. People can also take part via Zoom, at https://bit.ly/3AtFf6B (webinar ID: 852 0909 3884, passcode 286725).