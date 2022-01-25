SANTA CLARA (BCN/CBS SF) — Firefighters were battling a 2-alarm fire at an empty commercial building at 3035 El Camino Real in Santa Clara.
In images posted on social media, ladder trucks were shown dousing the flames at the former Wheels and Deals used car dealership, which is fenced off from the street.
The Santa Clara Police Department said El Camino Real was closed between Kiely Boulevard and Calabazas Boulevard as of 7:40 p.m. and asked the public to avoid the area until further notice.
