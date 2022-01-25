OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 28-year-old Hayward man, who police say has been a habitual parole violator, has been charged with murder after he allegedly turned off his lights to elude police on New Year’s Day and crashed into another vehicle, fatally injuring the driver.
The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged Kenneth Santos with murder in the death of 26-year-old David Anderson, who died from his injuries five days after the New Year's Day crash.
The collision took place at about 11:20 p.m. near Carlos Bee and Mission Boulevards in Hayward. Investigators said Santos, who does not have a valid license, was driving on Mission Boulevard near Berry Avenue when he spotted a Hayward patrol cop, turned off his headlights and accelerated toward Carlos Bee Boulevard.
He allegedly ran a red light and slammed into Anderson's vehicle.
Santos is on parole for a January 2021 conviction of evading a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Over the last two years, investigators said, he has violated his parole an estimated 30 times.
Both men were hospitalized after the crash. The East Bay Times reported that blood tests performed at Eden Hospital turned up evidence Santos had used amphetamines, opiates, cannabis, and ecstasy.
He was expected to make his initial court appearance Tuesday.