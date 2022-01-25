SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) – Rescue crews scrambled to free a man caught under a BART train Tuesday after he fell onto the tracks at San Bruno station Tuesday afternoon.
BART officials said that the man fell onto the tracks around 2:50 p.m. and got stuck under the train. An hour later, crews were still working to release him from under the train.
Because of the rescue operation, trains will not stop at the San Bruno BART Station until he’s extricated. There is no estimated time when the station will reopen.
Trains are not stopping at San Bruno due to a major medical emergency. SamTrans is providing mutual aid on Bus ECR between San Bruno and South San Francisco stations.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 25, 2022
This story will be updated.