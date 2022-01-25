SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/CNN) – Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California), current speaker of the House, announced on Tuesday that she plans to run for reelection, aiming to extend her more than 30-year run in Congress.

“I am running for reelection to Congress and respectfully seek your support,” Pelosi, who represents a district based in San Francisco said in a video message posted on her political Twitter account. “I would be greatly honored by it and grateful for it.”

Pelosi notably did not announce that she will run for speaker in her video announcement. She had promised in 2018 that this term would be her last in the position, but she has not confirmed if that is still her plan.

While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy. But we don’t agonize-we organize. I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver For The People and defend Democracy. -NP pic.twitter.com/ojwFPOdRs3 — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) January 25, 2022

It appears that her opponent from her last campaign, artist and political organizer Shahid Buttar, expects to run against her again.

Today, @TeamPelosi announced what we saw coming a long time ago. The only way to stop military industrial corruption is to replace its enablers in Congress. Climate justice, universal healthcare, or stopping the next war each require ending the Pelosi dynasty. #ShahidVsPelosi pic.twitter.com/nWLHAPmuZr — Shahid Buttar for Congress (@ShahidForChange) January 25, 2022

Currently some of Pelosi’s colleagues are pushing her to act on legislation that would ban members of congress from trading stocks. Pelosi initially expressed disinterest in the idea when asked by the media about it, stating that “it’s a free market,” but last week she hinted that she was open to the bill. Pelosi is also one of the most successful representatives who trades on the stock market: last year she and her husband Paul Pelosi traded over $50 million in assets and their profits were so high traders began following the couple’s efforts.

This story will be updated.

