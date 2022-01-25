OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland Police announced Tuesday that officers arrested the suspect believed to have pushed an elderly woman in the city’s Chinatown district weeks ago.
Police officials did not identify the individual but said the person faces charges of assault and cruelty to elder/dependent adult with likely great bodily injury or death.
The arrest stems from an incident on Jan. 10, when a man came up behind and pushed a woman who was walking westbound on 9th toward Franklin, causing her to fall on the ground.

The suspect walked away, leaving the victim with minor scrapes to her legs. Before arresting the suspect, investigators had to locate the victim, described as an Asian woman about 70 years old.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's General Crimes Unit at (510) 238-3728.
