PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a CVS store in Petaluma, stealing cash and medication from the store’s pharmacy in an incident similar to another CVS robbery in Santa Rosa.

Petaluma police said officers responded at around 7:56 p.m. Monday to the CVS on N. McDowell Ave. Store employees told officers a man approached the pharmacy door at the back of the store and was told he was not allowed to enter the actual pharmacy.

The man then grabbed and pushed an employee out of the way and forced his way into the employee-only area of the pharmacy, and ordered two other employees to open a cash register, police said. After taking an unknown amount of cash, the man ordered the employees to open a safe. The man then removed multiple bottles of medication from the safe and shelves, police said.

The man then demanded a second safe be opened, and while one employee was attempting to open the second safe, a third employee approached the pharmacy. The man left shortly after, police said.

The robber was described as a black adult male in his 20’s, wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, and light-colored jeans.

A similar robbery happened on Friday at a CVS store in Santa Rosa where one of two robbers beat an employee with his fists so badly she was hospitalized. Petaluma police were working with Santa Rosa police to determine if the incidents are connected.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect and encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372, or email ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.