SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The Santa Clara District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that it arrested and charged a teenage drug dealer with murder for selling Fentanyl to a 12-year-old, which killed her last year.

San Jose Police arrested the 16-year-old San Jose resident Tuesday morning. A press release about the arrest noted that the teen faces prison time, but did not specify beyond that.

“After thousands of deaths, everyone should know that fentanyl is a deadly poison,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a press release.

The arrest stems from an incident on Nov. 14 of 202, when the victim and two other teenagers reached out to the suspect and bought a “M-30” pill. The trio videoed themselves ingesting the pill, which they crushed up and snorted.

The victim passed out after taking the drug and began snoring – “a telltale sign of a fentanyl overdose,” according to Rosen’s office..

“Shortly after they brought her to the Regional Medical Center in San Jose, she was declared dead,” the press release noted.

This is the second time Rosen’s office charged a drug dealer with murder after a fatal overdose, as a San Jose Man awaits trial after selling a fatal opioid dose over Snapchat to an 18-year-old in 2020.

According to Rosen’s office, Fentanyl is approximately 50 to 100 times more toxic than morphine. Just a few grains can cause a fatal overdose. If you or someone you know is addicted to opioids, please visit the County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health Services Substance Use Treatment Services webpage.