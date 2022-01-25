CALISTOGA (CBS SF/BCN) — A portion of Silverado Trail, a major thoroughfare in Napa County, reopened hours after low-hanging wires reported near Calistoga prompted its closure Tuesday morning, county sheriff’s officials said.
A crash in Napa brought overhead lines down.
The city of Calistoga issued an alert shortly before 11 a.m. about the closure between Clover Flat Road and Dunaweal Lane.
No details were immediately released about what caused the downed lines, but the county Sheriff’s Office shortly before 4:15 p.m. saying the roadway had reopened.
