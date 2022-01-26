OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police recently arrested three adults and a juvenile as suspects in more than a dozen armed robberies in Oakland this month, authorities announced Wednesday.
The suspects are linked to at least 16 armed robberies in Oakland from January 9 through January 14.READ MORE: Berkeley Police Arrest Suspect In 2020 Murder Of Pregnant Woman
On October 14, Oakland police said a strong-arm robbery was reported on the 2100 block of 47th Ave. in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood, in which two people armed with guns exited a red Honda Civic and robbed two victims.READ MORE: California State University Prepares To Permanently Drop SAT, ACT From Admissions Process
Later that evening, police said officers saw the suspect car and tried to pull it over. The red Honda took off instead and led officers on a brief chase. The chase ended and three adults and a juvenile got out of the car and were taken into custody.
One gun was recovered during the arrests, police said. None of the suspects were identified.MORE NEWS: Gun Rights Group Sues San Jose Over Liability Insurance Ordinance
Police said the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact the department’s Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.