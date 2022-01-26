BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Berkeley Police arrested a suspect this week in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman back in Fall of 2020.
Officers said that on Monday, they arrested a 21-year-old suspect in the murder of Sereinat'e Henderson, who was 19 and two months pregnant when she died.
Her murder occurred on the evening of Oct. 21, 2020, while she was sitting in a car on Prince Street in South Berkeley. At around 7 p.m. that night, suspects came up in another vehicle attacked. Her 1-year-old son and other relatives were in the parked car with her when the suspects opened fire, hitting her. She died at the hospital,
At the time of his arrest, the suspect was in custody at Santa Rita Jail on a gang-related Berkeley shooting. He remains in jail but but received additional charges of murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of firearm by a felon, as well as a number of criminal enhancements.
Police initially offered $50,000 for information related to Henderson's murder. They did not say if anyone received the award.
“The tragic loss of Sereinat’e caused emotional pain and suffering to her family, loved ones and the entire Berkeley community,” Berkeley Police officials stated in a press release. “The Berkeley Police Department shares in the senseless loss of this young mother to gun violence and will continue to work to reduce and prevent gun crimes that threaten the safety of our community.”