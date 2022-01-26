MONTEREY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire officials said Wednesday that all evacuation orders were lifted as a result of the Colorado Fire that started in Big Sur last week.
Authorities have also reopened all roads, including state Highway 1, that had closed as a result of the wildfire that started Friday night in Big Sur's Palo Colorado Canyon. As of Wednesday morning, the fire was 55 percent contained after burning an estimated 700 acres.
Highway 1 had been closed between Palo Colorado Road and the Bixby Creek Bridge as a result of the fire. Cal Fire officials said emergency vehicles are still in the area so people should use extreme caution when driving through Big Sur.
Cal Fire officials said Tuesday that wind-whipped embers from a pile burning operation were to blame for the fire, which destroyed a single structure.
Cal Fire officials said Tuesday that wind-whipped embers from a pile burning operation were to blame for the fire, which destroyed a single structure.

Updates on the Colorado Fire can be found at the Cal Fire website.
