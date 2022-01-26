CONCORD (BCN) — The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal stabbing last weekend in Concord.
The coroner identified the victim as 31-year-old Thomas Arellano of Concord.READ MORE: Berkeley Police Arrest Suspect In 2020 Murder Of Pregnant Woman
Police were called to the 3000 block of Bennett Way at 6:30 p.m. Saturday about an altercation inside a home. Police said Arellano was transported to a hospital, where he died from multiple stab wounds.READ MORE: California State University Prepares To Permanently Drop SAT, ACT From Admissions Process
The suspect was gone before police arrived and remains at large. Police didn’t release any other information.
Anyone with information regarding the stabbing can contact Detective Christopher Loercher with the Concord police major crime unit at (925) 603-5922.MORE NEWS: 3 Adults, 1 Juvenile Arrested In Series of Oakland Armed Robberies
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.