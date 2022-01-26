SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Four suspects in an October mass shooting outside a San Jose restaurant that left two men dead and four others wounded have been arrested and a large amount of drugs and two weapons seized during a series of police raids last week, San Jose police announced Wednesday.

San Jose police officers and federal Drug Enforcement Agency agents executed six search warrants and six arrest warrants connected to the October 16, 2020 shooting at various locations throughout San José on Jan 19. Taken into custody during those raids were 34-year-old Raymond Araujo, 20-year-old Andres Salas Campos, 44-year-old Oswaldo Varela and 31-year-old Leticia Escalera.

During the course of the investigation, detectives said it was discovered that one of the primary suspects, Raymond Araujo, was also involved in the selling and distribution of narcotics.

The drugs and weapons were seized during the raids were: