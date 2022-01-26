SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Four suspects in an October mass shooting outside a San Jose restaurant that left two men dead and four others wounded have been arrested and a large amount of drugs and two weapons seized during a series of police raids last week, San Jose police announced Wednesday.
San Jose police officers and federal Drug Enforcement Agency agents executed six search warrants and six arrest warrants connected to the October 16, 2020 shooting at various locations throughout San José on Jan 19. Taken into custody during those raids were 34-year-old Raymond Araujo, 20-year-old Andres Salas Campos, 44-year-old Oswaldo Varela and 31-year-old Leticia Escalera.
During the course of the investigation, detectives said it was discovered that one of the primary suspects, Raymond Araujo, was also involved in the selling and distribution of narcotics.
The drugs and weapons were seized during the raids were:
- 1 gallon of liquid meth
- 6 pounds of cocaine
- 3.85 pounds of heroin
- Marijuana for sales
- 30 fentanyl pills
- A 9mm ghost Glock semi-auto handgun
- An AR-15 rifle
- $175,000 in cash
San Jose police said in all seven suspects were arrested — four associated to the homicide and three for narcotics related activity. All of the suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for various charges.
On Oct. 16 at approximately 11:40 p.m. officers responded to the Nuevo Vallarta restaurant located in the 100 block of S. Capitol Ave. for a shooting incident.
When they arrived, they located five victims, all adult males. They all suffered from at least one gunshot wound each. One of the victims was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. A second was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Three other victims were transported to local hospitals where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation a sixth victim arrived at a local emergency room. He was identified as being present at the scene and also had a non-life-threatening injury.