HERCULES (CBS SF) — Police in Hercules on Wednesday evening advised residents in the in the Trees neighborhood near Redwood Road and Lupine Road to stay indoors due to ongoing law enforcement activity.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Community Warning System issued an alert shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, advising people in the area to lockdown in the nearest place of safety.
Residents were told to go inside and close and lock all windows and doors for the time being. They were also advised to stay off the phone. Residents should not call 911 unless reporting a life-threatening emergency.
Residents are advised to stay indoors for the next four hours unless further official instructions are issued. Authorities did not provide any specific information regarding the lockdown.
Residents who want to report suspicious activity should contact the Hercules Police Department at (510) 724-1111.