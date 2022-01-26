SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a 56-year-old man suspected of stabbing another man in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
The stabbing was reported at 8:38 a.m. in the 100 block of Leavenworth Street, where the suspect stabbed the 22-year-old victim after an altercation, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Officers later found and arrested the suspect, whose name was not released Wednesday.
