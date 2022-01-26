SANTA ROSA (BCN) — A man suffered second-degree burns in a fire reported at a home in Santa Rosa on Tuesday night, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 9:44 p.m. at 4692 state Highway 12, also known as Sonoma Highway. Crews arrived and found a single-family home with flames burning from the front of the residence.

According to the city’s Fire Department, the lone occupant in the home at the time was able to make it outside but had burns to his upper body. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital with plans to move him to a burn center for treatment of his injuries.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within about 20 minutes and determined its cause appears to be electrical in nature.

Investigators have estimated that the blaze caused $300,000 in damage to the home and its contents.

