SCOTTS VALLEY (CBS SF) — A late night lockdown of a Scotts Valley neighborhood came to an end early Wednesday after an intense search for a gunman who opened fire on a California Highway Patrol officer during a Highway 17 pursuit.
The incident began late Tuesday night when a suspect fired shots at a California Highway Patrol officer during a pursuit that began on Highway 1. The suspect’s vehicle was tracked to Tabor Drive in Scotts Valley.READ MORE: Update: Three Injured In San Jose Stabbing; Suspect Fatally Struck By Truck On Highway 85
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area of Bethany Drive, Vine Hill School Road and Tabor Drive, according to the Scotts Valley Police Department. A CHP helicopter with night vision was overhead.READ MORE: San Jose Becomes First City In Nation To Require Gun Liability Insurance
A staging area was set up at Scotts Valley High School and the neighbors told to shelter-in-place. A search by Santa Cruz police officers Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol failed to locate the suspect.
In social media post the Scotts Valley Police Department said the search was for two suspects — a white woman and Hispanic man both in their mid-40s.MORE NEWS: Curry And Warriors Rout Mavericks, 130-92
The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 4:12 a.m. No information was immediately available in the status of the suspects.